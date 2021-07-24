Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $11,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ATLO stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
