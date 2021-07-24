Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $11,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ATLO stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ames National by 66.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ames National by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

