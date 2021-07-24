Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Buys 5,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,280,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,949,911.38.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80.

TSE BNE opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$193.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

