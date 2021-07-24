Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Photronics stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $5,738,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 446,702 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $4,793,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

