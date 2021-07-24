Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCUP. Jonestrading began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

OCUP opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

