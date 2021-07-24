Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC cut Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

