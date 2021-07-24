Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $6,145,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,562,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

