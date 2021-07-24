Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

QRHC opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $121.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

