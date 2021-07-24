Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.94. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 54,564 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

