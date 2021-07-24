Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 335,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 28.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 83.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 65.1% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

