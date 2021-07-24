City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.16% of City Office REIT worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,923 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 56.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 113,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $553.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.