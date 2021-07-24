Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 44.5% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 558,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.