Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,002,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 497,679 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,475,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,871,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

