MML Investors Services LLC Sells 729 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

