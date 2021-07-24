Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of SCPL opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

