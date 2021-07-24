SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLR Senior Investment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SLR Senior Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SLR Senior Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SLR Senior Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Senior Investment (SUNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.