United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Lowered to $36.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.63.

UCBI opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 62.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

