Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $23.40 Average PT from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

