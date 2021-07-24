Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down to $51.64

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.64, but opened at $50.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 2,574 shares.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 4,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $240,221.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,995.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $1,376,855. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.