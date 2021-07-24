Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

