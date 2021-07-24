Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

NYSE:FN opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.