Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.89.
NYSE:FN opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.