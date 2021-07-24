PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $190.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPG. Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.75.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.16. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

