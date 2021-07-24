Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen Sells 65,000 Shares

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weidong Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $669.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

