Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $263,100.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

