Martin P. Klein Sells 2,700 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ATH opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,388,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Athene by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 777,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

