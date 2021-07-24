Martin P. Klein Sells 2,700 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ATH opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.68.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,524,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,388,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Athene by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 777,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
