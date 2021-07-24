Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $366,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $371,850.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $371,150.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00.

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

