Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

