Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

