Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 15,271 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $125.26 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

