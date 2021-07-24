Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,732 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $6,545,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CWH opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

