Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,934 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $226.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $230.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.66.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.