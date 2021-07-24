Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $333.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.07. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $333.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

