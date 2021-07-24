RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RGC Resources were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $209.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of -0.48.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

