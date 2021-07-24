Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 904 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $42,170,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 768,589 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 651,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after acquiring an additional 537,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE FUN opened at $42.02 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

