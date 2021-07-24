Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,229.33 on Friday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,209.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.