Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 4,380 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.