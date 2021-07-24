Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,802 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 13,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.81 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

