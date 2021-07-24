Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,623 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

