Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 112,323 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

