Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 67.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,127 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $47,309,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 257,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.