Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 223.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

