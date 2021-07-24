Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,646,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,909 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $27,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RRC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

