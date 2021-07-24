Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 42,054 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,054 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $28,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.76. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

