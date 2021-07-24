Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 8,297 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.63% of ChampionX worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 181.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 62.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 647,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 249,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

CHX stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

