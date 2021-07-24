HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 4,875 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after buying an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,943,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.87 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

