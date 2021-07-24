Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mistras Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Mistras Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

