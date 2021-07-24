Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.13.

NYSE:LYV opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.50. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

