Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Lifted to Hold at Craig Hallum

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52. Veritone has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veritone by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Veritone by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veritone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

