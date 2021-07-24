Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lawson Products by 21.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

