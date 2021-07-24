Oppenheimer Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $450.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.33.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR opened at $414.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.41. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $235.62 and a 1 year high of $415.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,535.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,447.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,754 shares of company stock valued at $22,714,742 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.