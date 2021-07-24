MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $43,892,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

